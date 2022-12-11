Home Cities Hyderabad

Unidentified body found on Hyderabad-Shankarpally Highway, probe on

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unidentified body was found on the Hyderabad-Shankarpally Highway within the limits of Narsingi police station in the wee hours of Saturday. According to police, the body of the unidentified man suspected to be aged around 40 and 45 years was first spotted by passersby.

A team of police from Narsingi station and the Clues team inspected the spot and collected evidence.“The man’s neck was found slit with a sharp object. We didn’t find any identity cards in or around the body,” an officer said. 

“We are verifying missing complaints filed in the nearby police stations to trace the unidentified body,” he said.

“The body is not in a decomposed state. The incident must have taken place on Friday late night. We are probing all possible angles,” the officer said, adding that teams have been constituted to identify the body.

