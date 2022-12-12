Home Cities Hyderabad

Armed robbery: Hyderabad cops reach other states to nab accused

One of the police teams is putting up in Pali district and coordinating with the local police to nab the accused persons.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police teams re on the lookout for the four absconding persons allegedly involved in a recent dacoity incident at a jewellery shop in Chaitanyapuri.The police teams are in Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Maharashtra, working on leads with the assistance of local police.

Police said Mahender Choudhary, the key accused, allegedly lured three offenders from Rajasthan and Haryana — Sumit Dagar, Manya and Manish — to execute the plan he had hatched with his wife and brothers-in-law. He is a native of Rajasthan and runs a jeweller shop in Gajwel. His wife and brothers-in-law are currently in police custody.

One of the police teams is putting up in Pali district and coordinating with the local police to nab the accused persons.Police suspect that all the accused, after the dacoity, headed back to Gajwel where Choudhary runs his jewellery store.

Police informed that six offenders involved in the case who were currently in judicial remand were arrested in Gajwel.It has been learned that the three absconding accused have previous criminal cases pending against them.

