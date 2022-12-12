Drunk biker hits police officer in bid to flee in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A police officer was injured after being hit by a two-wheeler at Himayatnagar under Narayanguda police station limits on Sunday when he tried to stop a motorist as part of a drive against drunk driving. The officer identified as SI G Naresh Kumar, is posted in Sector-IV of the Narayanguda station.

He noticed a speeding motorcycle near Kritunga restaurant. The officer asked the motorists to stop. However, the duo riding on the bike — Chandrashekar and Yeshwant — in an attempt to flee the spot, hit the officer with the bike. Other policemen who were present on the spot successfully nabbed the accused identified as Chandrashekar, 23, an employee of a private company and Yeshwant, 23, a hotel management student. The injured cop underwent surgery for a broken leg.

