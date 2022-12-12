Home Cities Hyderabad

Minor fire breaks out in Hyderabad SBI branch

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A minor fire reportedly broke out in the Central Park Road branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) early on Sunday. Police suspect a short circuit to be the cause of the fire and estimate that property damage was around Rs 2 lakh. Fire extinguishers were used to douse the flames and prevent them from spreading.

According to Petbasheerabad police, the security guard and other passersby noticed the flames in the SBI branch in Kompally area and alerted the authorities. Bank management told the police that a new air-conditioning unit was set up on the premises recently. “We suspect that there was a short circuit in the new AC unit, which led to the fire. The technical team is inspecting it to ascertain the suspicion,” a police officer said.

No cash or records were damaged but items, including furniture and cooling units, worth Rs 2 lakh are estimated to have been wrecked by the flames, police said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

