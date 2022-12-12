Home Cities Hyderabad

Mir Alam Mandi in Hyderabad to get Rs 16.14 crore makeover

The market is in shambles with tin sheets falling apart and concrete falling off the entrance as well.

Published: 12th December 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Charminar

Hyderabad (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The historical market, Mir Alam Mandi in the Old City, probably the oldest and biggest of all the markets in Hyderabad built during the Nizam era, is all set to regain its past  glory.Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar announced on Twitter on Sunday that restoration works on the market will begin in January 2023.

The initiative of restoring the historic market will be taken up by the State government at an estimated cost of Rs 16.14 crore.‘’MirAlamMandi - the oldest market is all set to get the makeover @ Rs 16.14 crore, the  Nizam era market will be rebuilt and restored to its original grandeur; adding underground drain, paving & LED lighting. Tenders with COT & works likely to commence in Jan 2023 (sic)”, Arvind Kumar tweeted on Sunday.

The market is in shambles with tin sheets falling apart and concrete falling off the entrance as well.Spread over five acres, the marketplace continues to operate mostly by 45-50 vendors sitting under tin sheds and another 300 vendors doing business under the open sky.

