Animal crematoriums in all GHMC zones on the cards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed the construction of five more animal crematoriums besides the one being set up at Fathullaguda. Following the instructions of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao, the authorities are taking steps to establish animal crematoriums in all GHMC zones.

During the inauguration of the animal crematorium that was set up in collaboration with People for Animals (PFA) last week at Fathullaguda, the Minister directed officials to take steps to establish one crematorium each in GHMC zones.

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed the construction of five more animal crematoriums besides the one being set up at Fathullaguda. Following the instructions of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao, the authorities are taking steps to establish animal crematoriums in all GHMC zones. During the inauguration of the animal crematorium that was set up in collaboration with People for Animals (PFA) last week at Fathullaguda, the Minister directed officials to take steps to establish one crematorium each in GHMC zones.