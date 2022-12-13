Earthy hues of fashion

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Hyderabad-based ace designer Archana Jaju’s latest collection Jugmug draws inspiration from the travel stories in Jaipur. Archana’s tryst with fashion began from an early age. She would design her clothes and create something new from her grandmother’s clothes. Even though she was strongly opinionated about fashion from a very young age, her true passion and creativity towards fashion came through after she got married into a textile family. According to Archana, Hyderabad has taste and people value tradition. “Hyderabad is one of the best markets for traditional wear.”

Archana Jaju

Talking about the inspiration behind the collection, Archana shares, “The collection is inspired from real stories from the time I went to Jaipur. I fell in love with mirror work and the earthy colours. This is a very small collection of saris, blouses, anarkalis and lehengas. It’s kalamkari — colour palette is blues, greens, peach, pink and lime.”

Her work is a combination of handloom and handicrafts of India. Working in tandem with different artisans across the length and breadth of India, she creates mesmerising and exclusive pieces. They show some unique combinations of crafts and looms with acute attention to the finest details, which makes them remarkably distinctive.

Encouraged by her father-in-law, Archana started learning everything she could about handwork, various crafts, handloom, and several other aspects of traditional craftsmanship and handloom. Experimenting, learning, and two decades of sheer hard work resulted in the birth of her eponymous brand in 1996. Since then, the sky has become the limit for her. She has been redefining fashion in a way exclusive to her.

“We are planning to go global. We are also planning to plunge into western wear as well along with improving the present collections,” concludes Archana.

