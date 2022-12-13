Home Cities Hyderabad

Earthy hues of fashion

Her work is a combination of handloom and handicrafts of India.

Published: 13th December 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Archana Jaju

Archana Jaju

By Reshmi Chakravorty
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Hyderabad-based ace designer Archana Jaju’s latest collection Jugmug draws inspiration from the travel stories in Jaipur. Archana’s tryst with fashion began from an early age. She would design her clothes and create something new from her grandmother’s clothes. Even though she was strongly opinionated about fashion from a very young age, her true passion and creativity towards fashion came through after she got married into a textile family. According to Archana, Hyderabad has taste and people value tradition. “Hyderabad is one of the  best markets for traditional wear.”

Archana Jaju

Talking about the inspiration behind the collection, Archana shares, “The collection is inspired from real stories from the time I went to Jaipur. I fell in love with mirror work and the earthy colours. This is a very small collection of saris, blouses, anarkalis and lehengas. It’s kalamkari — colour palette is blues, greens, peach, pink and lime.”

Her work is a combination of handloom and handicrafts of India. Working in tandem with different artisans across the length and breadth of India, she creates mesmerising and exclusive pieces. They show some unique combinations of crafts and looms with acute attention to the finest details, which makes them remarkably distinctive.

Encouraged by her father-in-law, Archana started learning everything she could about handwork, various crafts, handloom, and several other aspects of traditional craftsmanship and handloom. Experimenting, learning, and two decades of sheer hard work resulted in the birth of her eponymous brand in 1996. Since then, the sky has become the limit for her. She has been redefining fashion in a way exclusive to her.

“We are planning to go global. We are also planning to plunge into western wear as well along with improving the present collections,” concludes Archana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jugmug
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp