Entrepreneurs need to be motivated to the highest degree: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The seventh edition of TiE Global Summit, the world’s largest entrepreneurship summit, kicked off in the city on Monday. Speaking after inaugurating the three-day summit, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “Entrepreneurs create economic value and they need to be motivated, cultivated and nurtured to the greatest degree.

TiE has played an active role in engaging with the Telangana Innovation Ecosystem and TiE’s support has been critical in helping us fulfil the primary objective of building the best in class advisory services and resources for our entrepreneurs. Telangana will continue to support entities such as TiE through our policies, programmes and ecosystem enablers such as T-Hub, TSIC, WE Hub, RICH, TASK, Emerging Technologies. Just like a dandelion, we aim to spread the impact of Indian entrepreneurs across the globe.”

Speaking on the occasion, Adobe Chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayen said, “The fact that TiE has created a three trillion-dollar economy, the fact that they are creating one million startups by the end of the decade, truly reflects their passion to give back to the community. When you have a brilliant idea and access to capital and talent, that speaks so much of the opportunity that exists in Hyderabad. The confluence of technology, medicine, and education, there has never been a better time to be an entrepreneur.”

Against the backdrop of the inauguration of TiE Global Summit 2022, the TiE Global Women’s pitch fest took off with some exceptional pitches from national and international female entrepreneurs. As many as 39 woman entrepreneurs participated in the semifinals of TiE Women Global Pitch Competition. Six of these startups have been shortlisted, who will perform a live pitch at the finals on Tuesday. TiE Global Summit has announced USD 100,000 dollars to the winning female entrepreneur.

HYDERABAD: The seventh edition of TiE Global Summit, the world’s largest entrepreneurship summit, kicked off in the city on Monday. Speaking after inaugurating the three-day summit, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “Entrepreneurs create economic value and they need to be motivated, cultivated and nurtured to the greatest degree. TiE has played an active role in engaging with the Telangana Innovation Ecosystem and TiE’s support has been critical in helping us fulfil the primary objective of building the best in class advisory services and resources for our entrepreneurs. Telangana will continue to support entities such as TiE through our policies, programmes and ecosystem enablers such as T-Hub, TSIC, WE Hub, RICH, TASK, Emerging Technologies. Just like a dandelion, we aim to spread the impact of Indian entrepreneurs across the globe.” Speaking on the occasion, Adobe Chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayen said, “The fact that TiE has created a three trillion-dollar economy, the fact that they are creating one million startups by the end of the decade, truly reflects their passion to give back to the community. When you have a brilliant idea and access to capital and talent, that speaks so much of the opportunity that exists in Hyderabad. The confluence of technology, medicine, and education, there has never been a better time to be an entrepreneur.” Against the backdrop of the inauguration of TiE Global Summit 2022, the TiE Global Women’s pitch fest took off with some exceptional pitches from national and international female entrepreneurs. As many as 39 woman entrepreneurs participated in the semifinals of TiE Women Global Pitch Competition. Six of these startups have been shortlisted, who will perform a live pitch at the finals on Tuesday. TiE Global Summit has announced USD 100,000 dollars to the winning female entrepreneur.