Home Cities Hyderabad

Entrepreneurs need to be motivated to the highest degree: KTR

Three-day TiE Global Summit kicks off in Hyderabad; as many as 39 woman entrepreneurs take part in pitch fest

Published: 13th December 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. (File photo) KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The seventh edition of TiE Global Summit, the world’s largest entrepreneurship summit, kicked off in the city on Monday. Speaking after inaugurating the three-day summit, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “Entrepreneurs create economic value and they need to be motivated, cultivated and nurtured to the greatest degree.

TiE has played an active role in engaging with the Telangana Innovation Ecosystem and TiE’s support has been critical in helping us fulfil the primary objective of building the best in class advisory services and resources for our entrepreneurs. Telangana will continue to support entities such as TiE through our policies, programmes and ecosystem enablers such as T-Hub, TSIC, WE Hub, RICH, TASK, Emerging Technologies. Just like a dandelion, we aim to spread the impact of Indian entrepreneurs across the globe.”

Speaking on the occasion, Adobe Chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayen said, “The fact that TiE has created a three trillion-dollar economy, the fact that they are creating one million startups by the end of the decade, truly reflects their passion to give back to the community. When you have a brilliant idea and access to capital and talent, that speaks so much of the opportunity that exists in Hyderabad. The confluence of technology, medicine, and education, there has never been a better time to be an entrepreneur.”

Against the backdrop of the inauguration of TiE Global Summit 2022, the TiE Global Women’s pitch fest took off with some exceptional pitches from national and international female entrepreneurs. As many as 39 woman entrepreneurs participated in the semifinals of TiE Women Global Pitch Competition. Six of these startups have been shortlisted, who will perform a live pitch at the finals on Tuesday. TiE Global Summit has announced USD 100,000 dollars to the winning female entrepreneur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp