I-T, CGST officials knock on 15 premises of Mythri Movie Makers for surveys 

Incidentally, the shooting of Ustaad Bhagat Singh starring actor-cum-politician Pawan Kalyan began a day ago.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation, Income-Tax (I-T) and Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) officials conducted surveys at the offices and residences of three producers of the Mythri Movie  Makers on Monday. Sources said that  officials surveyed 15 locations belonging to Yelamanchili Ravi Shankar, Naveen Erneni and Cherukuri Mohan over allegations of TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) and service tax evasion. 

Mythri Movie Makers have produced a number of hit movies, including Rangasthalam,  Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage and Pushpa: The Rise. The production company also produced Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and  Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. 

Incidentally, the shooting of Ustaad Bhagat Singh starring actor-cum-politician Pawan Kalyan began a day ago. Officials said that both  departments are looking into the payment of TDS and  service tax in their production transactions.

