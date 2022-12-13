Home Cities Hyderabad

International drug racket busted in Hyderabad, two held

During the interrogation of the accused, it has been established that the duo received pseudoephedrine from Raheem.

Published: 13th December 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat inspects the materials seized from the drug peddlers on Monday

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat inspects the materials seized from the drug peddlers on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police, on Monday, busted an international narcotics peddling racket by arresting two drug peddlers after seizing 8.5 kg of pseudoephedrine drug which is worth `9 crore in the international market.According to Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat, on a tip-off, sleuths of the Special Operations Team of Malkajgiri Zone and Nacharam police busted the racket. The names of the arrested are: Mohammad Kasim (31) and Rasuldeen (39). They are involved in the clandestine supply of pseudoephedrine (a narcotic control substance) through an international courier agency from Hyderabad to Australia and New Zealand.

The arrested persons are from Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu. They along with absconding accused Fareed, Faisal from Pune, and Raheem, a native of Chennai, had been supplying drugs from Pune and Hyderabad which was concealed as air cargo to Australia and New Zealand.

Bhagwat said that they used to book the drug parcels at international courier services located at Pune and Hyderabad by concealing the pseudoephedrine in cloth boxes, bangle boxes,baby wear gift packs by providing false Aadhaar, Pan cards as address and identity proof.

On Sunday, the SOT, Malkajgiri Zone team along with Nacharam police raided a lodge, under the limits of Nacharam police station and seized 8.5 kg of pseudoephedrine, cash of Rs 4,02,500 and incriminating material from their possession.

During the interrogation of the accused, it has been established that the duo received pseudoephedrine from Raheem. They put 200 grams of it in plastic covers, hid in the inner layers of the cloth boxes along with clothes and transported to Australia and New Zealand through courier parcel agencies viz., GVR International Courier Service, Hyderabad and Indofine Express Service, Pune by concealing the contraband in different items.

They confessed that they had so far shipped 15 consignments, which included 70 kg of pseudoephedrine to Australia and New Zealand during 2022. Likewise, four days back they received the pseudoephedrine drug from Raheem. They came to Hyderabad in a bus on Sunday morning and took a lodge with an intent to pack and transport the drug to the addresses provided by Raheem but the police swooped in on them before they could ship them out.

On examination of the boxes, a plastic cover was found containing a white powder-like substance sandwiched between the two layers of the cardboard box. Twenty-three such cardboard boxes were found and they contained about 4.6 kg and three plastic covers contained 3.9 kg of pseudoephedrine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp