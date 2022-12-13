On a classical note

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Hyderabad has always believed in a beautiful display of traditional culture. The more we think about the genre being the best, the more we adapt to it. Nowadays, the platform to showcase classical art forms and inspire young minds has been the most empowering way to keep the art form alive and thriving. The city saw an amazing classical programme this weekend — Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan National Festival of Music and Dance. Keeping the tradition alive like every other year, this year too it had been a power packed event showcasing some of the legendary classical performers.

The two-day event by Sangitanjali Foundation at Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan Auditorium was organised in aid of Children with Autism at Autism Ashram. Speaking to Abhijit Bhattacharjee, the chairman of Sangitanjali Foundation about the two day event he explains,“This is the fourth season of the national festival.

During the two-day long annual music and dance festival, Padmabhushan Begum Parween Sulthana has enthralled the audience with her brilliant performance on day one. Before that Indrani Chatterjee, disciple of Pandit Birju Maharaj has performed Kathak dance that mesmerised the audience. This was followed by a beautiful flute performance by Pandit Paramanda Roy, a disciple of Pandit Gopal Roy and descendant of Pandit Pannalan Ghosh.”

On this occasion, the organiser from Sangitanjali Foundation has awarded an annual award instituted in the name of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Annual Music Award to Padmabhushan Begum Parween Sulthana. On the second day of the festival, Padma Bhushan Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty enthralled the audience with his great vocal performance. Before that Anol Bhattacharjee has performed the vocal singing and followed by Rupak Bhattacharjee’s solo on tabla has mesmerised the audience.

“It was a good experience overall, music lovers from all over the city were present and we have also done live streaming of the event across India. We along with the musicians participating in the festival visited Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan’s mazar to pay homage to the departed soul,”says Abhijit.

