Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain cool

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : CE speaks to Fazel Atrachali, an Iranian kabaddi player who currently captains Puneri Paltan and the Iran National kabaddi team about how he rose from the streets of Iran and is currently dominating as a favourite in Hyderabad and all sports fans

Last week saw Hyderabad buzzing with sporting activities, one of which was the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League. After a close league stage, the ninth edition of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League has its six playoff participants with Puneri Paltan, entering the semifinals directly due to their top rung performance. From the sidelines of the game, CE got in touch with the captain of the team Fazel Atrachali, who was in the city about his journey, love from fans and Hyderabad. Excerpts:

Yours is the first team this season to confirm its spot in the semifinal of the Pro Kabaddi League season. How do you feel?

I’m extremely happy for my team but the semi-final is not that special for me because I have made it to the semi-finals on various occasions, I want to be in the finals, to have an opportunity to fight for the championship and get the championship to Pune.

Puneri Paltan is a young team, how do you lead the team? What has your experience been like?

You know being a captain is always difficult, especially when you are working with young and upcoming players. There is always a lot of pressure. It’s easier to lead a young team in a way that they listen to you, it becomes easier. I’m extremely happy that in Puneri Paltan we have a lot of young promising talent and they are playing really well this season and that makes my job easy.

You have led Iran to the Asian Games Gold medal in 2018 and now with PP too its success. What has the journey been like?

It’s not always the easiest to be the captain of a team. As being a captain is very difficult, you have more responsibilities and more pressure on yourself.

You’re responsible for the entire unit and not just yourself, so you have to be all the more calculated and careful. The journey of being a captain has been similar, also I feel it’s not just about a captain, kabaddi is a team game, if the team is not performing well, a captain can’t do much, so captain can only do well when his team is doing well. It’s a team effort at the end that matters the most. I feel really lucky that over the years whenever I have captained a team, I’ve had a great unit to lead which has made me better as a player and as a captain for both the Iran team and for Puneri Paltan now.

You are in Hyderabad for the games. Have you been to the city before? What did you like?

I have been to Hyderabad earlier as well, however I have not had an opportunity to step out since I’ve always been training or been at the matches. But I love the people here, they are so warm and kind. They’ve always supported me and helped me, I’m thankful for all people in India generally for their kindness towards me.

Did you always wanted to be a kabaddi player?

I think I was about 11 years old when I started playing kabaddi. I remember ever since then that I’ve always wanted to be a kabaddi player. However, before that I never thought of playing nationally or professionally, I just liked the sport so much that I started playing and fell in love with the sport eventually.

Fazel Atrachali

If not a kabaddi player, what would you have been?

I don’t know if I was not a kabaddi player what would I have chosen but I always knew that I wanted to be a sportsman. Before kabaddi also, I used to play football or wrestling. Maybe I would have been a wrestler or a UFC player, who knows but yes I’ve always loved contact sports. And if not a sport at all, then I wanted to be a fireman.

Iran has been in the news recently for protests. What’s your take?

I would not like to make any comments here about the situation in Iran, however, I truly hope that my people back home will be happy.

Apart from sports, what else are your interests?

Other than sports, I usually love to spend time with family and friends. I love spending time in the mountains and forests. Something that I really enjoy is going on off roading trips with friends.

What’s next for you? What’s your next goal?

I have the Asian Games medal, World Cup medal, beach kabaddi medal and Pro Kabaddi medal. I really want to have another Pro Kabaddi championship medal. I also want to have another go at the 2023 Asian Games. If I do, it’ll be a record 4th Asian Games for me. So that’s the current two goals for me, to lift the PKL trophy for Puneri Paltan and be part of the Iran team for the Asian Games.

