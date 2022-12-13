Home Cities Hyderabad

Yuletide celebrations  

This is a one of a kind event and people can move around their cars around the church which will take them to Bethlehem.

HYDERABAD : This season is surely filled with happiness and joy everywhere as people were seen celebrating the festival. Christmas is just a few days away and the celebrations seemed to look perfect for this time. Every church and youth of the community were seen taking part in some or the other festivities. Be it candlelight service, Christmas Gala event or carols — everything is being done perfectly by the people. We get in touch with a few people and members who have organised events in the churches and other places to explain to us about the celebrations and how it is different every year.

Kenny Salvadi, the founder of Kenny Salvadi Productions hosted a Christmas Gala event at YMCA, Naryanguda recently. The event witnessed more than 1,000 foot falls. With food stalls, games and a lot of Christmas carols being sung by well-known Christian gospel singers, this event was surely a hit. “We were disappointed at first that the event would not be a success as the rain played a spoilsport for us, but by the grace of the almighty we made this event a success.

We could see people dancing and enjoying themselves to the Christmas carols that were performed by different musicians. The event focused only on celebrating the birth of Christ with songs and entertainment shows. The food stalls also were an attraction for people who came in for the event. Many of us forget the true meaning of the season and for that we had a puppet show that explained the true meaning of Christmas,”Kenny explains.

On the other hand, the New Life Assembly of God Church located at Kompally has planned the whole month with special events at the church. Pastor Milton Raj talks about all the events that have been planned for this season, says, “We started off with the carol Sunday which took place on the first Sunday of December.

Our worship team have prepared a song list and there were beautiful representation of Christmas carols on that day and then last Sunday we had the children’s Christmas event that was taken over by kids from our church and on December 17 and 18 we have a tour to Bethlehem at our church premises where we have people performing the nativity scene which is a drama on the birth of Christ and how the place looked like at the time of the birth of Christ. This is a one of a kind event and people can move around their cars around the church which will take them to Bethlehem. We have also done it last year and we will be doing it this year as well.”

Malcolm D Wolfe, Leader of the Anglo Indian Community in Hyderabad talking about the true meaning of Christmas amidst the celebrations around the city, shares, “The things look pretty around. We must remember all these decorations are for houses and churches are for things to look pretty only. It is important to know that it is the birth of Christ who has come to the world for us. We have a hope in the death, a resurrection of Christ. This is about the celebration of Christ and we need to think about the same.  These lights have brightened up our lives and it is a time of joy and forgiveness. God forgives us, we must forgive others. It is mainly about the spirituality of celebrations.”

