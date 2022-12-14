Are we being misled?

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fever, cough and cold are all these symptoms that are making us very conscious and instead of consulting a doctor first, we have been running to a diagnostic centre to get a fever profile done. This has become the most common issue among people nowadays and soon this might get most of them into trouble. While we try to break down the reasons behind the issue, we to get in touch with Dr Jagadeesh Kumar V, Senior Physician from KIMS Hospitals, who talks about this whole situation that is causing damage to one's health and pockets as well.

Addressing the issue of different types of fever and how people are being misled by going for fever profile tests even when it is not necessary, the doctor says, “Of late what I have noticed in my outpatient is that mostly after Covid-19 fever has become more among people. Until last year it was all about the first and second waves of Covid-19 and from January even though it was not very bad we could see a lot of cases. After the monsoon, we can see a lot of dengue and non-dengue viruses.

Recently for a month, people are still coming with fever, throat pain and mild cough which are the main complaints. For these only minimal medication is required, when it is viral one does not need antibiotics. All this only requires only Rs 500 to Rs 800 for medication, but people are spending a minimum of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 on the investigation.

All this is told when you meet the right doctor, people are more obsessed with a medical report than a doctor’s opinion. Everyone should consult a physician. They know how to treat an infection, but before even consulting the doctor we are going to the lab and asking for a fever profile which includes typhoid, malaria and CBP. There are three tests. Usually when it comes to profile they do card tests in which sensitivity is less. There is something called the ELISA test which has more accuracy, they do only card tests because the other test is expensive. People are also going and getting a Widal test which has to be done after five to seven days of fever, but people are getting it done just after three days.”

Also talking about dengue tests, he says, “Dengue tests are of three types NS1, IgM and Igg. NS1 should be done after one day and it will be positive only before five days of fever. Timing is important for your tests. Fever has n-number of tests and for first-day fever, I will wait and watch and beyond three days doing a test instead of consulting the doctor.”

“The fever can be anything, it is just a symptom and not a diagnosis. If someone has got a cough they are going to a pulmonologist. Someone has got giddiness. They are going to a cardiologist which might not be related to the heart. Your first contact should be a physician who is a specialist in internal medicine. Fever profile or blood reports are misguiding you. Going for a test before a doctor's consultation is very bad for you,” he adds.

The concept of treating a patient should be very particular. “When you see the tests, normally looking at those bold letters on your reports people panic and start to stress upon it, even though there is nothing that has happened to them people are cheated in their own obsession and this person should realise,”he concludes.

HYDERABAD: Fever, cough and cold are all these symptoms that are making us very conscious and instead of consulting a doctor first, we have been running to a diagnostic centre to get a fever profile done. This has become the most common issue among people nowadays and soon this might get most of them into trouble. While we try to break down the reasons behind the issue, we to get in touch with Dr Jagadeesh Kumar V, Senior Physician from KIMS Hospitals, who talks about this whole situation that is causing damage to one's health and pockets as well. Addressing the issue of different types of fever and how people are being misled by going for fever profile tests even when it is not necessary, the doctor says, “Of late what I have noticed in my outpatient is that mostly after Covid-19 fever has become more among people. Until last year it was all about the first and second waves of Covid-19 and from January even though it was not very bad we could see a lot of cases. After the monsoon, we can see a lot of dengue and non-dengue viruses. Recently for a month, people are still coming with fever, throat pain and mild cough which are the main complaints. For these only minimal medication is required, when it is viral one does not need antibiotics. All this only requires only Rs 500 to Rs 800 for medication, but people are spending a minimum of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 on the investigation. All this is told when you meet the right doctor, people are more obsessed with a medical report than a doctor’s opinion. Everyone should consult a physician. They know how to treat an infection, but before even consulting the doctor we are going to the lab and asking for a fever profile which includes typhoid, malaria and CBP. There are three tests. Usually when it comes to profile they do card tests in which sensitivity is less. There is something called the ELISA test which has more accuracy, they do only card tests because the other test is expensive. People are also going and getting a Widal test which has to be done after five to seven days of fever, but people are getting it done just after three days.” Also talking about dengue tests, he says, “Dengue tests are of three types NS1, IgM and Igg. NS1 should be done after one day and it will be positive only before five days of fever. Timing is important for your tests. Fever has n-number of tests and for first-day fever, I will wait and watch and beyond three days doing a test instead of consulting the doctor.” “The fever can be anything, it is just a symptom and not a diagnosis. If someone has got a cough they are going to a pulmonologist. Someone has got giddiness. They are going to a cardiologist which might not be related to the heart. Your first contact should be a physician who is a specialist in internal medicine. Fever profile or blood reports are misguiding you. Going for a test before a doctor's consultation is very bad for you,” he adds. The concept of treating a patient should be very particular. “When you see the tests, normally looking at those bold letters on your reports people panic and start to stress upon it, even though there is nothing that has happened to them people are cheated in their own obsession and this person should realise,”he concludes.