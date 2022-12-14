New devices to reverse paralysis developed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: S3V Vascular Technologies, a company incubated at the Indian School of Business (IBS) here, has come out with three revolutionary medical devices — neuro clot retriever, neuro aspiration catheter, and neuro microcatheter — that are helpful in treating paralysis. With these devices, if the treatment is done within the ‘golden hour’, there is a high chance of blood flow being restored and paralysis reversed.

Addressing the media here, NG Badari Narayan, founder and head of medical devices at S3V, said India reports about 20 lakh brain strokes each year which causes maximum disability leading to partial or complete paralysis in a patient. The standard treatment for brain stroke is mechanical thrombectomy which involves an interventional procedure done in a cath lab to remove the clot stuck in the vessel of the brain.

“Only 1,500 patients undergo treatment due to lack of awareness, lack of trained manpower, high cost and lack of government reimbursement schemes. The treatment costs between Rs 5 to Rs 12 lakh. Currently, less than 1% of stroke patients are able to afford it,” he said.

HYDERABAD: S3V Vascular Technologies, a company incubated at the Indian School of Business (IBS) here, has come out with three revolutionary medical devices — neuro clot retriever, neuro aspiration catheter, and neuro microcatheter — that are helpful in treating paralysis. With these devices, if the treatment is done within the ‘golden hour’, there is a high chance of blood flow being restored and paralysis reversed. Addressing the media here, NG Badari Narayan, founder and head of medical devices at S3V, said India reports about 20 lakh brain strokes each year which causes maximum disability leading to partial or complete paralysis in a patient. The standard treatment for brain stroke is mechanical thrombectomy which involves an interventional procedure done in a cath lab to remove the clot stuck in the vessel of the brain. “Only 1,500 patients undergo treatment due to lack of awareness, lack of trained manpower, high cost and lack of government reimbursement schemes. The treatment costs between Rs 5 to Rs 12 lakh. Currently, less than 1% of stroke patients are able to afford it,” he said.