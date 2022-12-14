Home Cities Hyderabad

New devices to reverse paralysis developed

The standard treatment for brain stroke is mechanical thrombectomy which involves an interventional procedure done in a cath lab to remove the clot stuck in the vessel of the brain.

Published: 14th December 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: S3V Vascular Technologies, a company incubated at the Indian School of Business (IBS) here, has come out with three revolutionary medical devices — neuro clot retriever, neuro aspiration catheter, and neuro microcatheter — that are helpful in treating paralysis. With these devices, if the treatment is done within the ‘golden hour’, there is a high chance of blood flow being restored and paralysis reversed.

Addressing the media here, NG Badari Narayan, founder and head of medical devices at S3V, said India reports about 20 lakh brain strokes each year which causes maximum disability leading to partial or complete paralysis in a patient. The standard treatment for brain stroke is mechanical thrombectomy which involves an interventional procedure done in a cath lab to remove the clot stuck in the vessel of the brain.

“Only 1,500 patients undergo treatment due to lack of awareness, lack of trained manpower, high cost and lack of government reimbursement schemes. The treatment costs between Rs 5 to Rs 12 lakh. Currently, less than 1% of stroke patients are able to afford it,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp