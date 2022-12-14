Now, TDR can be redeemed in all areas under HMDA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has amended the building rules allowing redemption of the Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) anywhere within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits irrespective of the agency issuing those certificates. Earlier, the issuance of TDR was limited to areas up to Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits.

The government issued orders to this effect on Tuesday, amending the Comprehensive Building Rules-2012 According to the new amendment, the buildings that are constructed as per rules without obtaining prior permission and seeking regularisation under Section 455A of HMC Act would be considered for granting permissions with utilisation of equivalent value of Transferable Development Rights (equivalent to 33 per cent compounding fee) subject to the satisfaction of all other rules and regulations, including no objection certificate (NOC) from Fire department, wherever applicable.

Also, with regard to occupancy certificates (OCs), the applicants are given the option of paying the compounding fee or to adjust the compounding fee with equivalent value of TDR. Earlier , the government had extended several benefits for promoting this aspect as well as utilisation of TDR.

The new amendment is the latest effort by the government to extend benefits that promote utilisation of TDR certificates and to create more demand for these certificates. Speaking to TNIE, the GHMC officials said: “With an objective to promote TDR, the State government came up with the TDR policy in 2017, wherein the land owners were issued 400 per cent of TDR for master plan of roads widening, 200 per cent for lakes and water bodies and 100 per cent for heritage buildings.”

Under this policy, the GHMC has successfully completed acquisition of properties by issuing TDR certificates to the affected property owners and constructed major infrastructure projects taken up under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) and missing links/slip roads.

TDR accruing by way of surrendering land to any agency, including the GHMC, HMDA and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), may be sold outside the purview of the agency concerned, provided that the area falls within HMDA limits.

