Property offender stabbed to death in Hyderabad

Two of the accused — Shahensha and Shankar have been taken into custody.

Published: 14th December 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Property offender Kiran Kumar was stabbed to death by his friends over a petty issue on Monday night. According to police,  Kiran was killed when he was partying with his friends after stealing a bike in Balanagar. Police also said that Kiran Kumar first stole a bike in Balanagar   and later tried to steal another bike in Alwal.

From there he  went to Gunrock Enclave where he consumed alcohol with four of his friends. Soon they got into an argument, Kiran’s friends stabbed him and fled from the spot. Police suspect that Kiran had already sustained some injuries before he meet his friends. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination. Two of the accused — Shahensha and Shankar have been taken into custody.

