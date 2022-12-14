Home Cities Hyderabad

Rohit Reddy’s statement recorded in court

The statement of Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, the complainant in the MLAs poaching case, was recorded in the 5th Additional Junior Civil Magistrate court on Tuesday.

Published: 14th December 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The statement of Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, the complainant in the MLAs poaching case, was recorded in the 5th Additional Junior Civil Magistrate court on Tuesday.

The BRS legislator’s statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC. The MLAs poaching case was initially registered at Moinabad police station on October 26 based on a complaint filed by the MLA. Later, the case was handed over to an Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by City Police Commissioner CV Anand.

In his statement, Rohit Reddy informed that court how the trio of Ramachandra Bharati, Simhayaji and Nanda Kumar approached him and the offer they made to him to quit the ruling party and join BJP.
It may be recalled that the three accused were arrested by the Cyberabad police when they met Rohit Reddy at his farmhouse in Moinbad. 

