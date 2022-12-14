Youth stabs girlfriend, her mother in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Enraged over his girlfriend getting engaged to another person, a 22-year-old tried to kill the girl and also end his own life in Miyapur on Tuesday. In the attack that took place during the engagement ceremony, the girl’s mother too suffered injuries.

According to Inspector N Tirupathi Rao, accused Sandeep and 19-year-old victim Vaibhavi, both natives of Repalle in Andhra Pradesh, were said to be in relationship for quite some time. Six months ago, the girl decided to end the relationship owing to some differences between them.

Later, Vaibhavi, along with her 45-year-old mother Shoba, moved to Hyderabad and started pursuing a beautician course in the city. Meanwhile, her mother fixed her marriage and made arrangements for the engagement.

“Learning about the engagement ceremony, the accused came all the way from Repalle with the intention of killing his girlfriend. He also tried to kill himself. The accused also suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment,” Inspector Tirupathi Rao said.

“The accused reached Hyderabad on Tuesday morning and went to Vaibhav’s house in Miyapur where he attacked the girl with a vegetable cutting knife. The girl suffered injuries on her hand. In an attempt to save the girl, her mother too suffered stab injuries in the abdomen and chest. Later, the accused tried to slit his own throat with the same knife,” he said.

While the condition of Sandeep and Vaibhavi is said to stable, Shoba will be required to undergo a surgery, doctors said.

