Robbers held, booty worth Rs 88 lakh recovered

HYDERABAD: North and Central Zone teams on Wednesday nabbed a gang of robbers who had robbed ornaments worth Rs 88 lakh from their victims. According to the police, Syed Sayeed Hussain, Shaik Saleem, Awaru Bala Krishna, Mohammad Ahaduddin, Syed Mubashir Hussain and Ghouse Pasha used to target people carrying gold and silver ornaments.

Acting over snatching complaints, North and Central Zone Task Force teams worked in coordination to finally catch the offenders. The sleuths learnt that the gang used to tail their victims till they reached a secluded place, attack them and flee with their property.

