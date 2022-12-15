Home Cities Hyderabad

Zomato delivery boy held for supplying ganja in Hyderabad

In January this year, Nitish started working as a food delivery agent with Zomato but soon his ID was blocked as he could not deliver food to customers on time.

Published: 15th December 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Zomato. (File Photo)

Zomato. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tukaram Gate police on Wednesday arrested a Zomato delivery boy while he was supplying ganja and seized 600 grams of contraband from his possession. According to police, accused C Nitish Chandra, 20, is the son of a retired RTC driver and a college dropout who was addicted to ganja. Later, he turned into a drug peddler. He used to deliver drugs under the instructions of another drug supplier Rahul.

In January this year, Nitish started working as a food delivery agent with Zomato but soon his ID was blocked as he could not deliver food to customers on time. “The accused then started using his friend’s ID to deliver ganja as directed by Rahul using code words like ‘cheetah’ and ‘kalakand sweet box’. He used to get Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 commission.  There were also instances where Rahul also rewarded Nitish with ganja,” police said.

Police identified 30 ‘consumers’ from the contact list of Nitish.When asked if he was aware of any other food delivery agents supplying drugs in the city, he said that the delivery boys never share such information as Rahul insisted on maintaining secrecy.  Based on his statement, police have decided to make Rahul the primary accused in the case and launched a manhunt to nab him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zomato Ganja
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp