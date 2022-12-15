Zomato delivery boy held for supplying ganja in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tukaram Gate police on Wednesday arrested a Zomato delivery boy while he was supplying ganja and seized 600 grams of contraband from his possession. According to police, accused C Nitish Chandra, 20, is the son of a retired RTC driver and a college dropout who was addicted to ganja. Later, he turned into a drug peddler. He used to deliver drugs under the instructions of another drug supplier Rahul.

In January this year, Nitish started working as a food delivery agent with Zomato but soon his ID was blocked as he could not deliver food to customers on time. “The accused then started using his friend’s ID to deliver ganja as directed by Rahul using code words like ‘cheetah’ and ‘kalakand sweet box’. He used to get Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 commission. There were also instances where Rahul also rewarded Nitish with ganja,” police said.

Police identified 30 ‘consumers’ from the contact list of Nitish.When asked if he was aware of any other food delivery agents supplying drugs in the city, he said that the delivery boys never share such information as Rahul insisted on maintaining secrecy. Based on his statement, police have decided to make Rahul the primary accused in the case and launched a manhunt to nab him.

