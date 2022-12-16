Home Cities Hyderabad

Adibatla police seek Naveen Reddy’s custody

Meanwhile, his two-minute selfie video released on Tuesday was in fact a one-hour-long video taken when he was being produced in the court.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The police on Thursday sought five-day custody of Naveen Reddy, the prime accused in the kidnap of dental doctor Vishali in Manneguda recently. He is now in judicial custody after Adibatla police produced him in the court on Wednesday. The police also sought custody of five other accused in the case who are in judicial remand now.  The police arrested Naveen Reddy while he was hiding in a hotel in Goa on Tuesday.

Naveen Reddy, the owner of Mr Tea chain of tea shops, kidnapped Vaishali from her house recently after beating up her family members. He took a mob of about 50 people along with him and struck terror in the locality. He later developed cold feet and left Vaishali at her house the same day and fled Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Vaishali reiterated that she did not marry Naveen Reddy and that he was spinning a yarn to make his story stick and to justify taking her away with him from her parents’ house. She denied going on vacation with him and said that he did not register his car in her name as he had claimed. She said that she was only made a nominee.

Vaishali said that once her family and his family went to Goa and Naveen joined them later. But she asserted that they (the two of them) never went out anywhere on vacation.

Meanwhile, his two-minute selfie video released on Tuesday was in fact a one-hour-long video taken when he was being produced in the court.

He claimed that the police released only a two-minute video in which he admitted that kidnapping Vaishali was a mistake. In the video, he clearly stated that he got married to Vaishali at a temple in Bapatla in the presence of Vaishali’s family and relatives. The police are verifying all claims made by Vaishali and Naveen Reddy and are cross-checking the statements to know what is the truth.

