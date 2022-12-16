DigiYatra not functional at KIA, complain flyers

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much hyped DigiYatra (face recognition technology) at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is increasingly receiving a lot of flak from flyers, who allege that it is non-functional. Social media has been abuzz for quite some time, with disappointment spelt out by passengers at Bengaluru who attempted to use the technology for a quick and seamless entry to board their flights.

On December 1, DigiYatra facilities were formally launched at the Bengaluru, Varanasi and New Delhi airports by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

However, Bengaluru had been heavily publicising it for quite some time, with the beta version of DigiYatra app launched on August 15, 2022, to mark the 75th Independence Day. KIA had been a pioneer, with trials held since January 2017.

Vistara Airlines and Air Asia were integrated with this contactless system, which enables speedier processing of passengers at airports based on usage of face biometrics. Raghuveer Sakuru, Managing Director and co-founder of Bengaluru IT firm, PlatiFi, told The New Indian Express, “I love technology and very excitedly downloaded the DigiYatra app on my mobile, and uploaded my Aadhaar and Covid-negative certificate prior to my travel by Air Asia to Hyderabad on December 13.

On reaching the airport, I went to the section with DigiYatra kiosks and nothing happened! A security staffer nearby told me that they do not work, and I had to manually hand over my boarding pass and identification documents.” His tweet conveying the same to airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), got a response regretting the inconvenience caused and assuring corrective measures.

This is not an isolated instance and The New Indian Express came across multiple tweets questioning its existence at KIA. Arnav Khanna, another flyer and a budding lawyer, tweeted to Scindia: “What’s the point of coming up with things when it is not being implemented at the airports. Not a single kiosk of DigiYatra is working at Bengaluru airport, and the same waiting time and line continues.”When complaints were brought to the notice of BIAL recently by The New Indian Express, a source claimed that the DigiYatra system was functioning properly.

