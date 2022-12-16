Fake educational certificates racket busted, 4 held in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Police have busted a racket which has been into issuing fake certificates of reputed Central and State universities across the country. The racket was being run by the owners and the staff of educational consultancies. Rajesh Chandra, Central Zone DCP said that the accused are Ehtesham Uddin Hussain who runs Study Affairs International Private Limited Consultancy at Nampally, Khadar, who is his employee, Imran, a UK returnee and who runs a Mee Seva services centre. They conspired with the fourth accused Altaf, owner of Carrier wing consultancy at Himayat Nagar. All four persons got together about a year ago and began creating fake educational certificates and selling them to students. They provide certificates of various universities. They include Anna, Thiruvalluvar, Sathyambama,Charan Singh, Periyar, Shivaji, Sikkim State, Bundelkhand universities, and National Institute of Open Schooling certificates of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat. The accused collect anywhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh per person for issuing fake certificates. While some students were taken for a ride as they believed they were getting genuine certificates while others knew that the certificates they were getting were fake. So far, 30 students have been identified who had taken the fake certificates based on the confessions and seized evidence. 30 STUDENTS IDENTIFIED So far, 30 students have been identified who had taken the fake certificates based on the confessions and seized evidence. The police said they would take action against the rest of the students who had taken the certificates.