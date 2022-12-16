Home Cities Hyderabad

Father-son suffer injuries as explosive material goes off at garbage dump in Hyderabad

Chandranna’s hand got severed while his son Suresh who was flung to a distance, suffered head injuries.

Published: 16th December 2022 06:01 AM

Waste treatment, garbage dump, dump yard

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A middle-aged person and his son were injured when an explosive material went off at a garbage dump near Snow World on the Lower Tank Bund Road here on Thursday. They were immediately rushed to Gandhi Hospital where their condition is reported to be critical. Police suspect the blast was caused by a used paint-thinner bottle.

According to  Gandhinagar Police Station House Officer Mohan Rao, the incident took place in the afternoon hours when Chandranna, 45, a ragpicker from Kurnool who lives in Karkhana went to the dump yard with his 15-year-old son Suresh. As they were picking items from the scrap, what seemed like a battle went off. Chandranna’s hand got severed while his son Suresh who was flung to a distance, suffered head injuries.

The inspector said: “We identified a used paint thinner bottle which may have exploded while the father and his son were rummaging through the garbage in the dump.” On learning about the explosion, Hyderabad Deputy Mayor M Srilatha Reddy rushed to the spot and spoke to the Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Raja Rao, and requested him to provide the best possible medical treatment to the victims. She promised the family members of the victims that she would take up their case with MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and see that they would get all possible help from the government.

