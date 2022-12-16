Kothaguda flyover ready for launch

Home Cities Hyderabad

A traffic island being developed near Rajiv Gandhi statue in Somajiguda | Rvk Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The jinx that had settled over the multi-level unidirectional Kothaguda flyover might lift soon. The flyover which missed several deadlines has now been almost completed and is ready for opening by this month-end.

The flyover will  connect Botanical Garden, Kothaguda and Kondapur Junction and will  provide much-needed traffic relief to motorists. It will provide a 100 per cent traffic solution at the Botanical Garden Junction and Kothaguda Junction. At Kondapur Junction, it is estimated that 65 per cent of the traffic woes will be eased.

The flyover missed deadlines due to a lack of coordination among Transco and the Forest departments and the delays in land acquisition. The multi-level flyover is being built by GHMC at an estimated cost of `263.09 crore under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

The multi-level unidirectional Kothaguda flyover will reduce traffic snarls at three important junctions in the western part of the city i.e. Botanical Garden, Kothaguda and Kondapur. Presently, these three junctions are T-intersections with very little space between them and traffic snarls are the worst during peak hours.

The surrounding area has many software establishments in the vicinity of these junctions causing huge traffic jams during peak hours. The uni-directional flyover facilitates traffic from Gachibowli  and heading towards Kondapur, Allwyn Colony, Miyapur, and other areas apart from the traffic coming from Gachibowli towards HiTec City, Financial District and other areas.

Also for commuters from Kondapur going to Gachibowli, a  unidirectional three-lane  underpass is being built near  Kothaguda Junction. Further, the road from  Gachibowli to Miyapur forms a  major connectivity between the Financial District and HiTec City area. Further, this road also connects the residential area of Miyapur and its surroundings with the software establishments of the Financial District and HiTec city.
The main flyover is a five-lane bridge from SLN terminus up to Botanical  Garden junction, six lanes from Botanical junction up to Kothaguda junction and three lanes from Kothaguda junction up to Kondapur RTA  office (2,216 metres).

Also ready for inauguration
The Botanical Garden up ramp: Two-lane up ramp for traffic from Masjid Banda road up to Botanical Junction,400 metres
HiTec City down ramp: Three-lane down ramp for traffic from Kothaguda Jn towards HiTec city,
383 metres

470-metre  long, 11 m wide underpass: It starts near Harsha Toyota, Kondapur and runs up to Sarath City Capital Mall

