Café Calling

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With classy looking interiors and ambience which you would love to recollect always, is the vibe at the recently opened café Tenner by 10 Downing Street at Film Nagar. Interestingly, the first floor hosts an amazing café that serves continental food and some mocktails, instead of alcohol. CE takes a sneak peek of this new place where we got some interesting food and a whole lot of time to enjoy the conversations with our friends and the chef.

While we sat down to relish some of their specials in the menu, we were served watermelon and feta cheese dish which was more like a salad. Watermelon cut into square shape, spread with a feta cheese layer and then sprinkled with some basil leaf and a sauce. The sauce took the dish a notch higher with loaded flavours.

Then we tasted the mushroom soup with toast on the side and it was surely refreshing to our palate. Later we moved on to some starters that included mushroom on toast, chicken fingers with fries and it was worth every bite that we took. For the main course we had chicken fried rice with chicken manchurian and it was very flavourful.

Moving on to the desserts, we enjoyed the strawberry cheese cake and tiramisu. Not to forget this place has the best mocktails and we got to try the strawberry basil mocktail which was refreshingly great. Chef Suresh Reddy, the head chef, Tenner, elaborating about the menu and how they went about curating it, says, “I was with this team from last month. This is a European-themed café and we have curated the menu in the same way. Our mushroom on toast is very special and authentic.

We do not use button mushrooms like the others do. We use a different type of cheese. We have vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. We tried to keep it as limited as possible, we did not give any kind of desi touch to our food as we just want to keep it as authentic as possible. This is a café and we are trying to give this place the best of what a café culture can give to its guests.”

The menu also has pastas, pizzas and beverages that you could choose. Just scan the QR code that is placed on your table and enjoy great conversations while you order some great food.

HYDERABAD: With classy looking interiors and ambience which you would love to recollect always, is the vibe at the recently opened café Tenner by 10 Downing Street at Film Nagar. Interestingly, the first floor hosts an amazing café that serves continental food and some mocktails, instead of alcohol. CE takes a sneak peek of this new place where we got some interesting food and a whole lot of time to enjoy the conversations with our friends and the chef. While we sat down to relish some of their specials in the menu, we were served watermelon and feta cheese dish which was more like a salad. Watermelon cut into square shape, spread with a feta cheese layer and then sprinkled with some basil leaf and a sauce. The sauce took the dish a notch higher with loaded flavours. Then we tasted the mushroom soup with toast on the side and it was surely refreshing to our palate. Later we moved on to some starters that included mushroom on toast, chicken fingers with fries and it was worth every bite that we took. For the main course we had chicken fried rice with chicken manchurian and it was very flavourful. Moving on to the desserts, we enjoyed the strawberry cheese cake and tiramisu. Not to forget this place has the best mocktails and we got to try the strawberry basil mocktail which was refreshingly great. Chef Suresh Reddy, the head chef, Tenner, elaborating about the menu and how they went about curating it, says, “I was with this team from last month. This is a European-themed café and we have curated the menu in the same way. Our mushroom on toast is very special and authentic. We do not use button mushrooms like the others do. We use a different type of cheese. We have vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. We tried to keep it as limited as possible, we did not give any kind of desi touch to our food as we just want to keep it as authentic as possible. This is a café and we are trying to give this place the best of what a café culture can give to its guests.” The menu also has pastas, pizzas and beverages that you could choose. Just scan the QR code that is placed on your table and enjoy great conversations while you order some great food.