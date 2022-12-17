Celebrate Christmas with these Chateau Indage wines

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finally, that time of the year when you decorate the Christmas tree, gorge on plum cakes, sing carols and sip delicious wines. Choose from the best wines from Chateau Indage to celebrate the festive season. Here are some of the best wines from Chateau Indage to uncork in the festive month.

Tiger Hill Merlot Shiraz

Type of wine: Dry Red Wine.

Varietal: Merlot Shiraz.

Fermentation: 20o-27oC Degree C with regular daily pumping over for maximum extraction of colour and flavours.

Aged in: French oak.

Tasting Note: Ruby red coloured wine with violet tint, brilliantly clear, there are ripped red fruits on the nose reminiscent of cherry, blackcurrant and coffee. There are complex aromas with fruits like blackcurrant and cherry blended with coffee, chocolate and butter. Tannins are soft and smooth, medium to full bodied wine with persistent taste at the end.

Chantilli Chardonnay

Type of wine: Dry White.

Varietal: Cabernet Sauvignon.

Fermentation: Fermentation in stainless steel tank at a temperature of 17º to 19º C for 15 days.

Aged in: 80% in French oak barrels and 20% in stainless steel tanks.

Tasting Note: Rich fruity wine with a hint of peaches. Its oak maturation process gives the wine an elegant and complex finish with woody overtones.

Joie Brut

Type of wine: Sparkling Brut.

Varietal: Thomson 81% & Ugni Blanc 19%.

Fermentation: Cuvee close method.

Tasting Note: An elegant sparkling wine, with a marvellous fruity bouquet.

Ivy Malbec

Type of wine: Red.

Varietal: Malbec.

Origin: Sahyadri Valley. Deccan Plateau 800 metres above sea level.

Fermentation: Fermentation in oak vats at a temperature of 20º to 25ºC.

Tasting Note: A dark ruby garnet wine reminiscent of wild cherries, vanilla crisp fruit, and sweet oak. Soft integrated tannins pep the spice on the nose and palate. An inviting delicious wine to sum the experience.

HYDERABAD: Finally, that time of the year when you decorate the Christmas tree, gorge on plum cakes, sing carols and sip delicious wines. Choose from the best wines from Chateau Indage to celebrate the festive season. Here are some of the best wines from Chateau Indage to uncork in the festive month. Tiger Hill Merlot Shiraz Type of wine: Dry Red Wine. Varietal: Merlot Shiraz. Fermentation: 20o-27oC Degree C with regular daily pumping over for maximum extraction of colour and flavours. Aged in: French oak. Tasting Note: Ruby red coloured wine with violet tint, brilliantly clear, there are ripped red fruits on the nose reminiscent of cherry, blackcurrant and coffee. There are complex aromas with fruits like blackcurrant and cherry blended with coffee, chocolate and butter. Tannins are soft and smooth, medium to full bodied wine with persistent taste at the end. Chantilli Chardonnay Type of wine: Dry White. Varietal: Cabernet Sauvignon. Fermentation: Fermentation in stainless steel tank at a temperature of 17º to 19º C for 15 days. Aged in: 80% in French oak barrels and 20% in stainless steel tanks. Tasting Note: Rich fruity wine with a hint of peaches. Its oak maturation process gives the wine an elegant and complex finish with woody overtones. Joie Brut Type of wine: Sparkling Brut. Varietal: Thomson 81% & Ugni Blanc 19%. Fermentation: Cuvee close method. Tasting Note: An elegant sparkling wine, with a marvellous fruity bouquet. Ivy Malbec Type of wine: Red. Varietal: Malbec. Origin: Sahyadri Valley. Deccan Plateau 800 metres above sea level. Fermentation: Fermentation in oak vats at a temperature of 20º to 25ºC. Tasting Note: A dark ruby garnet wine reminiscent of wild cherries, vanilla crisp fruit, and sweet oak. Soft integrated tannins pep the spice on the nose and palate. An inviting delicious wine to sum the experience.