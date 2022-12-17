Home Cities Hyderabad

Let’s get baked

On asking him about the idea behind opening an exclusive place for desserts, he says, “We started this in the month of March.

Published: 17th December 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Ragi chocolate brownies

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is that time of the year where one loves to explore different kinds of desserts. Especially the ones with a sweet tooth would love to look for more options to make their festivities more cheerful. CE gets you Auberry, a place that is just meant for all kinds of desserts and also some beverages that you could choose while thinking about what kind of cake you want on your plate. The colourful pastries, cupcakes, cakes and more are sure to make you drool and get your hands dirty. CE speaks to the CEO Amitav Das who gives us details about Auberry.

On asking him about the idea behind opening an exclusive place for desserts, he says, “We started this in the month of March. It was me, Prathik Rao and Sahitya Raj who started this. We always had a business perspective in our mind and we wanted to start this. Our first outlet in Hyderabad was in Manikonda and then we have other outlets at Alkapur and Kokapet. We have almost 10 outlets now. We were inspired from Theobroma. We want to be very strong in the South starting from Hyderabad and we will surely want to expand it in pan India too. Since we control our production we want to give the consumer fresh food.”

On how Auberry is different from other bake shops, he shares, “Our ingredients are very fresh and natural and the products are homegrown. We maintain the quality and want to give fresh food to the consumers. We want to maintain it and play around with the flavours — seasonal and all time flavours. We want to play with the pastries when it comes to taste. We also have macaroons which are double layered and we want to keep that authentic.”

It’s Christmas and many of them look for different options in cakes, what does Auberry have to offer? “We have designed a menu especially for Christmas. We have rum balls, plum cakes, Christmas cakes and cupcakes which are made kids friendly. We have curated 8 to 10 dishes only for the festival.” Moving on forward with their baking store, he says, “We always had a vision to take it to 100 stores by 2025 and by the end of next year we want to come up with 30 plus stores.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sweet tooth Bake shop
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp