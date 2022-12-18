Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad city readies for ‘PeyJal Survey’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), managing director M Dana Kishore on Saturday held a meeting with officials in view of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) set to send its teams for ‘Pey Jal Survekshan’ (PJS)-2022 that aims to to assess and rank cities on the quality of drinking water.

Kishore told the Water Board officials to brief the central teams about the services being provided by HMWS&SB.  The assessment will be done on broad parameters - water utility services, sewer connections and used water utility services, health of water bodies, non-revenue water estimation and best practices and innovation in supplying water to consumers.

The central teams will conduct a survey on water supply, quality, quantity, coverage, sewage, septage management, reuse of treated water, extent of recycle and conservation of water resources in the city.  The survey will cover 485 cities across the country.

