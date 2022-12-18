New law to protect children in schools, colleges soon: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Saturday said that the Telangana government plans to bring in a special Act for the protection of children and young women in schools and colleges and prevent atrocities against them. Anand said the Telangana government has already begun an exercise on the said Act.

Launching Anti-Drug Committees (ADC) in 55 colleges in the East Zone at an event in Tagore Stadium in the Osmania University campus, Anand said that the new law will also hold managements of educational institutions responsible in case of any sexual assaults on students. Around 1,000 students of various colleges, ADC and faculty members attended the event.

The Hyderabad police commissioner stated that the State government focused on this law after the horrific incident at Banjara Hills DAV School where a four-and-a-half-year-old girl was molested by the principal’s driver.

Anand voiced concern over the rising incidents of violence against children and young women in schools and colleges. The Commissioner stated that the proposed Act would function in a manner similar to the Anti-Drug Committees which will be set up in colleges and other educational institutions.

Anand also had a bone to pick with Goa saying the popular tourist destination had become a hub for drugs in the country. He warned that action will be taken against those who are selling drugs in Hyderabad and running drugs mafia from Goa.

Elaborating on the ADCs, Anand said they would serve as the bridge for effective coordination between police and educational institutions to synergise the fight against illicit drugs abuse and trade. “Anti-drug committees in colleges, which work on the line of Anti-Ragging Committees, must comprise a minimum of five members drawn from faculty, hostel wardens and students, to guide the youngsters and counsel them to prevent them from taking to drugs,” he said.

Anand cautioned youngsters about the dangerous consequences of drugs on health, career and society at large. He announced that the city police will take the drive forward to schools in the second phase.

