NIMS gets three new advanced medical equipment

Published: 18th December 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad.

Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The trauma block of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has got three new advanced medical equipment -- intra-operative ultrasound, intra-operative neuromonitoring and ultrasonic aspirate. Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday inaugurated the equipment acquired with a budget of Rs 2 crore.  

Speaking on the occasion, Harish said that the State has championed the dialysis programme. “Before the formation of the Telangana, the region had only three dialysis centres which have now increased to 102. As part of the free dialysis programme for chronic kidney patients, we have completed 50 lakh dialysis sessions so far,” he said. 

Harish said that additionally, the State government also provides free bus pass, pension and lifetime medicines to dialysis patients. To sustain the programme, the Telangana government spends Rs 100 crore every year, Harish said.

