Hyderabad: Apollo to set up regenerative medicine dept

The regenerative medicine will help in replacing or rebooting tissues or organs damaged due to diseases, injury, age or other issues, instead of treating symptoms with medication and procedures.

Published: 19th December 2022 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Apollo Hospitals logo. (File photo | Apollo Hospitals)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apollo Hospitals will soon establish a department of regenerative medicine in collaboration with world-renowned Italian specialist in the field, Prof Enrico Castellacci. Prof Castellacci will associate with Apollo Hospitals to offer world-class and highly advanced treatment options in traumatology and regenerative techniques. Regenerative medicine will help in replacing or rebooting tissues or organs damaged due to diseases, injury, age or other issues, instead of treating symptoms with medication and procedures.

Treatment offered by this department would rest on four pillars of regenerative medicine, traumatology, PRP and stem cell infiltrations and transplants, according to a statement issued by the hospital said. The treatment involves the use of platelet-rich plasma and mesenchymal stem cells to address cartilage, muscle and tendon disorders in the various joints and offer treatment for traumatic and degenerative diseases.

