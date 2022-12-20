Banish the fear!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We get immobilised by fear just by the sight of a snake. It’s engraved in us, from the dawn of civilisation, from the myth of Adam and Eve. But, for Friends of Snakes Society, it’s more than getting this fear of reptiles washed from our heads. For them, snakes are beautiful creatures and shall deserve a habitat.

“We can only appreciate snakes’ beauty if we understand, and once we appreciate it, we can respectfully create space for them to thrive,” Parthiv from Friends of Snakes Society, who took out snake after snake from what looked like an English hat box. He and other friends of snakes presented all the snake species found in Hyderabad to kids at Mushkin Cheruvu in Manikonda last weekend.

“Look, look, their unblinking eyes, constantly flickering forked tongue to smell. Snakes smell through their tongue,” he said, and all the kids watching sang, ahh! “You see the long limbless body and fluidic slither. It’s intimidating, even if it’s a foot-long snake. No other animal can invoke such deep emotions of revere and fear the way snakes do, but it’s harmless,” as he takes it towards one of the kids who touched the boa’s scales as if it were a burning candle and then flicked his hand.

Another kid held it properly, and then that afternoon, Parthiv kept going on and about the difference between the snakes and how to treat them. He later explained how one can identify venomous snakes by their appearance and how one can deal with them.

“Snake venom is a complex mixture of bioactive molecules. It has already helped make life-saving drugs like Captopril, tirofiban, and eptifibatide. Anti-snake venom serum to treat snakebite is also manufactured from raw venom,” he said. The Snake Awareness programme was organised by Dhruvansh organisation at Mushkin Cheruvu. The organisation is trying to protect the lake from further encroachment and is highlighting the importance of its ecosystem.

