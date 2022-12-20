GHMC corporator’s nephew stabbed to death by miscreants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old intermediate student, said to be the nephew of the GHMC corporator from Lalitha Bagh, was brutally murdered in the office of the corporator here by unidentified assailants on Monday.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Syed Murtuza Anas, the nephew of GHMC Division-36 AIMIM corporator Mohd Ali Sharif alias Azam. Murtuza was attacked indiscriminately by two assailants armed with knives and blades when he was at the corporator’s office under the Bhavani Nagar police station.

The unknown assailants inflicted grievous injuries on Murtuza’s neck and face, resulting in extensive bleeding. He collapsed on the spot. The accused managed to escape from the spot. Murtuza was shifted to a private hospital at Kanchanbagh, where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim was studying in a private college in Banjara Hills.

South Zone DCP P Sai Chaitanya, along with a team of officers from Bhavani Nagar police station, inspected the spot. The CLUES team was also pressed into service.

A large number of MIM workers gathered at the spot. The body was shifted to the mortuary of Osmania General Hospital for postmortem. Old enmity is suspected behind the murder of the youth but the exact reason will be known only with further investigation, the police said.

Sources said that two suspects have been detained in connection with the murder but there was no official confirmation in this regard from the police.

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old intermediate student, said to be the nephew of the GHMC corporator from Lalitha Bagh, was brutally murdered in the office of the corporator here by unidentified assailants on Monday. According to the police, the victim was identified as Syed Murtuza Anas, the nephew of GHMC Division-36 AIMIM corporator Mohd Ali Sharif alias Azam. Murtuza was attacked indiscriminately by two assailants armed with knives and blades when he was at the corporator’s office under the Bhavani Nagar police station. The unknown assailants inflicted grievous injuries on Murtuza’s neck and face, resulting in extensive bleeding. He collapsed on the spot. The accused managed to escape from the spot. Murtuza was shifted to a private hospital at Kanchanbagh, where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim was studying in a private college in Banjara Hills. South Zone DCP P Sai Chaitanya, along with a team of officers from Bhavani Nagar police station, inspected the spot. The CLUES team was also pressed into service. A large number of MIM workers gathered at the spot. The body was shifted to the mortuary of Osmania General Hospital for postmortem. Old enmity is suspected behind the murder of the youth but the exact reason will be known only with further investigation, the police said. Sources said that two suspects have been detained in connection with the murder but there was no official confirmation in this regard from the police.