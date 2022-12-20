Hola magentaverse!

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pantone announced its 2023 colour of the year: Viva Magenta recently. The shade was selected by human trend prognosticators who surveyed fashion and design, then interpreted by the AI tool Midjourney to create what Pantone described as an ‘endless new ecosystem to be explored, called ‘the Magentaverse’.’ They said ‘an unconventional shade for an unconventional time’ in their announcement. Year after year, fashionistas around the world wait for the Pantone colour of the year announcement to slay it with elan.

This year too, CE gets in touch with fashion designers to know more about the colour trend, how it suits the Indian complexion and ways of incorporating it in daily wear. According to Amritha Ram, Creative Director, KH House of Khaddar, magenta combines fantasy and glamour and is empowering, innovative, bold and individualistic. She says,“Pink was the colour that reigned supreme on red carpets from Oscars to Emmy’s to Grammys and now, I am excited that this colour trend is far from over because technically magenta is the concentrated version of pink.

It’s not the easiest colour to wear but it can send a message while worn and we have seen a lot of celebrities wearing it lately. For me Magenta is synonymous with Indian silk and yardage. For me, I recollect it as one of the most traditional colours in my ancestral heirloom with all the oosi vaanal, podi kattams and Anna pakshi bordered saris in this tone.

I have a vivid memory of this. It has also dominated the Indian vintage jewellery popularly known as ‘Temple jewellery’ originally crafted to adorn the Indian royalty who then donated them to temples, these were later worn by temple dancers and slowly, the designs became an integral part of the Indian woman’s bridal jewellery trousseau too.”

Ensemble by Shahin Mannan

Vandana M Jagwani, Founder of Vandals jewellery and Creative Director of Mahesh Notandass jewellery, feels reds and pinks are one of the most traditional colours in Indian weddings and this particular magenta is the perfect blend for this time of the year. “Both these colours mean a lot in our Indian culture like the gulaal for Diwali and also in bridal wear. Despite being closer to the darker hue, this shade suits every Indian skin tone. It is a bold colour and makes a statement every time you opt for it. It helps to boost confidence and boldness within you and when you feel confident,” says Vandana.

Agreeing with Vandana, fashion designer Shahin Mannan shares, “Viva magenta! What a confident colour that is bold, strong, daring, and fearless. Although not an easy colour to wear, when done well, it may convey a strong message. Since magenta is more of a statement, it can be worn by people of any skin tone. Magenta can be worn from head to toe for a daring appearance, or it can be broken up with colours like brown or black.” The colour in itself is strong and bold.

It is a tone of red and it radiates and reflects joy, vigour and self expression and power, making a statement of its own, thinks Aaina Mahajan, Founder, MellowDrama. “It is well suited to the Indian complexion as this time radiates glow and confidence. It could be worn in clothes accessories and make up for the Indian tone. It works well as a monochrome look too when teamed up with the same tone or shades of pink. It would make a great statement in dresses, pantsuits and pullovers.

It could be paired well with blacks and whites, as well as blues, shades of greys and pastels. It could be styled with delicate silver accessories like hoops and chains. A black belt over an oversized shirt or pullover would make a statement. Grey and black boots with a short dress would make for an edgy look,” concludes Aaina.

HYDERABAD: Pantone announced its 2023 colour of the year: Viva Magenta recently. The shade was selected by human trend prognosticators who surveyed fashion and design, then interpreted by the AI tool Midjourney to create what Pantone described as an ‘endless new ecosystem to be explored, called ‘the Magentaverse’.’ They said ‘an unconventional shade for an unconventional time’ in their announcement. Year after year, fashionistas around the world wait for the Pantone colour of the year announcement to slay it with elan. This year too, CE gets in touch with fashion designers to know more about the colour trend, how it suits the Indian complexion and ways of incorporating it in daily wear. According to Amritha Ram, Creative Director, KH House of Khaddar, magenta combines fantasy and glamour and is empowering, innovative, bold and individualistic. She says,“Pink was the colour that reigned supreme on red carpets from Oscars to Emmy’s to Grammys and now, I am excited that this colour trend is far from over because technically magenta is the concentrated version of pink. It’s not the easiest colour to wear but it can send a message while worn and we have seen a lot of celebrities wearing it lately. For me Magenta is synonymous with Indian silk and yardage. For me, I recollect it as one of the most traditional colours in my ancestral heirloom with all the oosi vaanal, podi kattams and Anna pakshi bordered saris in this tone. I have a vivid memory of this. It has also dominated the Indian vintage jewellery popularly known as ‘Temple jewellery’ originally crafted to adorn the Indian royalty who then donated them to temples, these were later worn by temple dancers and slowly, the designs became an integral part of the Indian woman’s bridal jewellery trousseau too.” Ensemble by Shahin MannanVandana M Jagwani, Founder of Vandals jewellery and Creative Director of Mahesh Notandass jewellery, feels reds and pinks are one of the most traditional colours in Indian weddings and this particular magenta is the perfect blend for this time of the year. “Both these colours mean a lot in our Indian culture like the gulaal for Diwali and also in bridal wear. Despite being closer to the darker hue, this shade suits every Indian skin tone. It is a bold colour and makes a statement every time you opt for it. It helps to boost confidence and boldness within you and when you feel confident,” says Vandana. Agreeing with Vandana, fashion designer Shahin Mannan shares, “Viva magenta! What a confident colour that is bold, strong, daring, and fearless. Although not an easy colour to wear, when done well, it may convey a strong message. Since magenta is more of a statement, it can be worn by people of any skin tone. Magenta can be worn from head to toe for a daring appearance, or it can be broken up with colours like brown or black.” The colour in itself is strong and bold. It is a tone of red and it radiates and reflects joy, vigour and self expression and power, making a statement of its own, thinks Aaina Mahajan, Founder, MellowDrama. “It is well suited to the Indian complexion as this time radiates glow and confidence. It could be worn in clothes accessories and make up for the Indian tone. It works well as a monochrome look too when teamed up with the same tone or shades of pink. It would make a great statement in dresses, pantsuits and pullovers. It could be paired well with blacks and whites, as well as blues, shades of greys and pastels. It could be styled with delicate silver accessories like hoops and chains. A black belt over an oversized shirt or pullover would make a statement. Grey and black boots with a short dress would make for an edgy look,” concludes Aaina.