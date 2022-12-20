Hyderabad records PE investments of $2,854 mn during 2011-22

Home Cities Hyderabad

The Indian real estate sector recorded PE investments amounting to $5.1 billion through 29 deals across office, warehousing, residential and retail sectors in 2022.

Published: 20th December 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad recorded private equity investments amounting to USD 2,854 million during 2011 - 2022 period. The city accounted for more than five per cent of the total PE investments recorded in the country during the period.

As per Knight Frank India’s report ‘Investments in Real Estate; Trends in Private Equity Investments in India - 2022’, PE investments have  been registered through 33 deals across office, warehousing, residential and retail sectors during the period. Office sector leads the PE investments in the city with a total of $2,081 mn followed by the residential sector with $476 mn, retail sector with $197 mn and warehousing sector with $100 mn.

Residential sector registered the maximum number of 16 deals in Hyderabad during the 2011 - 2022 period.The total private equity investments in the Indian real estate sector stood at $54.8 billion through 659 deals from 2011 to 2022. Apart from the slump in investments observed in 2020 due to the onset of Covid, PE investments in Indian real estate have remained strong in the last decade, with average investments of $4.6 bn per year from 2011 to 2022.

The Indian real estate sector recorded PE investments amounting to $5.1 billion through 29 deals across office, warehousing, residential and retail sectors in 2022. On an annual comparative, PE investments witnessed a decline of 17 per cent year-on-yea from $6.2 billion registered in 2021.

Due to the rising inflation, higher interest rates, and geopolitical unrest, investors turned more cautious in 2022, which resulted in a decline in PE investments in India. From 2011 to 2022, the Indian real estate sector observed exits to the tune of $9.8 billion from 250 deals across office, residential, warehousing and retail segments. Hyderabad recorded exits to the tune of $90 million from 2011 - 2022.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, “Despite the intensifying global economic recessionary concerns and inflationary pressures, PE investments in Indian real estate assets provided favourable investment avenue for both global and domestic institutional investors.”

