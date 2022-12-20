Home Cities Hyderabad

Organisers expect 10 lakh visitors at 35th Hyderabad Book Fair

At least 300 book stalls to be set up at the event that will begin on December 22

Published: 20th December 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the 35th National Hyderabad Book Fair, starting December 22, at least 300 book stalls would be set up, the chairman of the organising body Telangana Sahitya Akademi, Juluru Gauri Shankar, said on Monday.

He said that they were expecting at least 10 lakh people to visit the book fair by the last day on January 1. The fair is being held at Telangana Kalabharati ground. Highlighting the importance of printed words, Shankar said that no matter how much science and technology advance, the importance of books will never diminish. Books play an important role in learning for all ages, he said.

The event will be inaugurated by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister K T Rama Rao and Minister of Culture and Sports Srinivas Goud. Shankar said that Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy would attend the event, besides the editors of all magazines.

With an aim to build Gnana Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been providing the Telangana Kalabharati ground free of cost for the Hyderabad Book Fair.“This year, Mana Mukhyamantri Stall, which showcases books written by various authors on Chief Ministers, would also be set up at the book fair. There would be special stalls for books on welfare schemes and nation-building,” he informed.

Book on various subjects and in various languages would be available at the event, he said. “Telugu, Hindi, English, and  Urdu, along with other Indian language literature would also be available,” he added.
Special stalls of select authors would also be set up. The Writers’ Hall, a literary group, would also arrange their own books to sit and talk directly to the readers during the event.

Students from various educational institutes would present various cultural programmes. The premises of the 35th National Hyderabad Book Fair have been named after renowned short artists Midde Ramulu and Alishetty Prabhakar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Book Fair
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp