Organisers expect 10 lakh visitors at 35th Hyderabad Book Fair

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the 35th National Hyderabad Book Fair, starting December 22, at least 300 book stalls would be set up, the chairman of the organising body Telangana Sahitya Akademi, Juluru Gauri Shankar, said on Monday.

He said that they were expecting at least 10 lakh people to visit the book fair by the last day on January 1. The fair is being held at Telangana Kalabharati ground. Highlighting the importance of printed words, Shankar said that no matter how much science and technology advance, the importance of books will never diminish. Books play an important role in learning for all ages, he said.

The event will be inaugurated by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister K T Rama Rao and Minister of Culture and Sports Srinivas Goud. Shankar said that Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy would attend the event, besides the editors of all magazines.

With an aim to build Gnana Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been providing the Telangana Kalabharati ground free of cost for the Hyderabad Book Fair.“This year, Mana Mukhyamantri Stall, which showcases books written by various authors on Chief Ministers, would also be set up at the book fair. There would be special stalls for books on welfare schemes and nation-building,” he informed.

Book on various subjects and in various languages would be available at the event, he said. “Telugu, Hindi, English, and Urdu, along with other Indian language literature would also be available,” he added.

Special stalls of select authors would also be set up. The Writers’ Hall, a literary group, would also arrange their own books to sit and talk directly to the readers during the event.

Students from various educational institutes would present various cultural programmes. The premises of the 35th National Hyderabad Book Fair have been named after renowned short artists Midde Ramulu and Alishetty Prabhakar.

