Telangana government recruits 950 civil assistant surgeons

A total of 4,803 applications were received from across the State for the 969 posts.

Published: 20th December 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) on Monday released a provisional selection list of applicants for 950 posts of Civil Assistant surgeons. This includes 734 posts under the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH), 209 posts under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) and seven posts under the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM).

A total of 4,803 applications were received from across the State for the 969 posts. Setting a new milestone, the government has completed the process of recruitment within six months. The candidates were selected directly based on MBBS and foreign medical graduate examination marks without any written test and weightage points for contract or outsourced service in State government institutions.

After examining them, a preliminary merit list was released on November 9 and candidates were advised to inform the board in case of any objections. After considering the objections, second merit list was revealed again on November 20. It was followed by certificate verification between November 22 to 29. Finally, the results were released on Monday selecting candidates for 950 posts.

“Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the process has been transparent and smooth and unheard of anywhere else except in Telangana. Congratulations to the selected candidates and my compliments to the Medical Recruitment Board,” Health Minister T Harish Rao tweeted on Monday.

