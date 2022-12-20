TSBIE releases tentative exam schedule

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released a tentative timetable for the Intermediate Public Examination on Monday. Accordingly, the exams for first and second-year students are set to begin on March 15 and 16, 2023, respectively.

While the examination for first-year students is scheduled to take place between March 15 and April 3, 2023, the second-year students are likely to take their examinations from March 16 to April 4, 2023. All the examinations will be held in the morning session between 9 am and 12 noon.

The TSBIE has further informed that the practical examination for both general and vocational courses shall be conducted from February 15 to March 2, including Sundays in two sessions — from 9 am to 12 noon in the morning and from 2 pm to 5 pm in the afternoon.

Examination for ethics and human values, and environmental education is scheduled on March 4 and March 6, 2023, respectively from 10 am to 1 pm.

