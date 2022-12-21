BRS MLA’s supporters raise slogans against Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after five BRS MLAs raised a banner of revolt against Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, Uppal ruling party legislator Bethi Subhash Reddy’s supporters picked up a fight with Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi for not inviting their leader for a foundation stone laying programme in his constituency.

Subhash Reddy’s supporters raised slogans against the Mayor amidst arguments between the Mayor and a few other protesters for not inviting the MLA for laying the foundation stone for several development works worth about Rs 3 crore in Chilkanagar which falls under the Uppal Circle.

A war of words continued between the supporters of the Uppal MLA, BRS Corporator B Geeta Praveen Mudiraj and the Hyderabad Mayor over the issue. Mild tension prevailed as the MLA’s supporters raised “Go back, go back” slogans against the Mayor while she laid the foundation stone for a few development works in the Chilkanagar division.

They were angry as they suspected that the Mayor had deliberately not invited Subhash Reddy to the programme in violation of protocol.The rabble continued its protest as the Mayor shouted back at the protesters. She questioned why they were creating a scene for no fault of hers. She blamed the MLA for not attending the programme. She said the GHMC LB Nagar Zonal Commissioner had invited the MLA and local corporator but they did not turn up.

The Mayor said that the programme slated for last Saturday was in fact postponed to Tuesday on the request of the MLA. “If the MLA does not attend the programme, it is his fault and not mine,” she lashed out at the MLA’s supporters for creating the ruckus.

On Monday, five BRS MLAS washed the dirty linen in public against Minister Malla Reddy for violating protocol and cornering all nominated posts to his supporters in his Medchal constituency. Even before the embers cooled down, a new fire erupted in the Uppal constituency which is also in the same district and the MLA too was among the five dissident lawmakers who raised their voice against the Labour Minister.

HYDERABAD: A day after five BRS MLAs raised a banner of revolt against Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, Uppal ruling party legislator Bethi Subhash Reddy’s supporters picked up a fight with Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi for not inviting their leader for a foundation stone laying programme in his constituency. Subhash Reddy’s supporters raised slogans against the Mayor amidst arguments between the Mayor and a few other protesters for not inviting the MLA for laying the foundation stone for several development works worth about Rs 3 crore in Chilkanagar which falls under the Uppal Circle. A war of words continued between the supporters of the Uppal MLA, BRS Corporator B Geeta Praveen Mudiraj and the Hyderabad Mayor over the issue. Mild tension prevailed as the MLA’s supporters raised “Go back, go back” slogans against the Mayor while she laid the foundation stone for a few development works in the Chilkanagar division. They were angry as they suspected that the Mayor had deliberately not invited Subhash Reddy to the programme in violation of protocol.The rabble continued its protest as the Mayor shouted back at the protesters. She questioned why they were creating a scene for no fault of hers. She blamed the MLA for not attending the programme. She said the GHMC LB Nagar Zonal Commissioner had invited the MLA and local corporator but they did not turn up. The Mayor said that the programme slated for last Saturday was in fact postponed to Tuesday on the request of the MLA. “If the MLA does not attend the programme, it is his fault and not mine,” she lashed out at the MLA’s supporters for creating the ruckus. On Monday, five BRS MLAS washed the dirty linen in public against Minister Malla Reddy for violating protocol and cornering all nominated posts to his supporters in his Medchal constituency. Even before the embers cooled down, a new fire erupted in the Uppal constituency which is also in the same district and the MLA too was among the five dissident lawmakers who raised their voice against the Labour Minister.