Celebrating women

HYDERABAD: Designer Pallavi Singhee’s label, Verb, has launched a new collection called Viaje that tells you a story of modern women. The ensembles are glamorous and celebrate modern day women in all its glory. CE catches up with the designer Pallavi about the collection and more.

Talking about the inspiration behind the collection, the ace designer says, “Travel was the inspiration behind the collection. Viaje is all about the well-travelled women who have unique style and persona and can carry any ensemble with aplomb and confidence. Viaje is an ode to women owning their style — in a way that it’s become a sense of self.

The element of ease tumbles from her knowing her personal style because she’s built it around herself and it can never be duplicated. Her individuality in dressing is idiosyncratic to her and is ever evolving. This girl, encumbered in fine jewels that accent her eclectic clothing immaculately, possesses an undone - yet completely chic look.

A look that leaves you wanting to know her more, wanting to know where she’d come from and how she attained such aplomb from her travels. She is endearing and yet completely and utterly sexy. She lets her hair down; mixes print and textures and recreates her own style through inspirations drawn from present and past. It’s in the way she moves.”

The collection of 100 pieces divided into different categories can be worn as day to evening occasion wear and evening cocktail wear— suitable for women between 25-45 age group — who have developed a sense of their own fashion. “Old vintage prints, Russian embroideries in the hues of pinks, lavenders, magentas, blacks, greens, oranges amongst other dark hues are the highlight of the collection. The silhouettes are very comfortable — dresses, separates, blazers — made out of velvet, jacquard, shimmer, brocade and other mixes. We took around 5-6 months to plan and finish the collection,” explains Pallavi.

The designer, who has been worn by the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raveena Tandon, Taapsee Pannu and Rakul Preet among other Bollywood actresses, tells us that Hyderabad has definitely earned the distinction of being one of the major cities in the country who knows fashion.

“Hyderabad has a cosmopolitan crowd, expats whose fashion choices are in line with our work ethos. So, we sell a lot in Hyderabad as people there have a good sense of fashion,” she says. Pallavi at present is busy working on her summer line which was showcased at Venice Fashion Week, 2022. “The summer line will be out in February 2023,” concludes Pallavi.

