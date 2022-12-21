Nigerian peddler from Mumbai, local conduit held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police apprehended two peddlers, a Nigerian from Mumbai, and a local man, who were in possession of psychotropic drugs. The city police who have been on a high alert for drug consignments in view of upcoming New Year, arrested Seelam Sai Krishna from Manikonda and Chijioke Uchechukwu alias Peter from Mumbai under the NDPS Act at RK Puram flyover. The duo were dealing in drug for the last six months.

Sai Krishna, an addict himself, turned a peddler and sourced drugs from Peter and sold a part of the contraband for a profit. As his circle of MDMA customers expanded, he increased the quantity of the drug supply from Mumbai. Peter would come down from Mumbai to deliver drugs to Sai Krishna. To dodge police, Peter would depend only on public transportation during his trips to Hyderabad.

He would make sure that the bag containing the contraband was placed as far away from him as possible in trains and buses while travelling so that the needle of suspicion would not point to him.But his luck ran out on Tuesday. Peter arrived in the city and met Sai Krishna at RK Puram flyover and were waiting for the customers to deliver the MDMA. Police nabbed the duo and found that there was another key person, Okoro, his fellow Nigerian from Mumbai.

