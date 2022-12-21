Oil is well

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This winter cold is like ants on dry skin — it’s the itch that flakes as if chalk has left the mark. Most go by the advice of friends to apply daubs of aloe vera gel and chemical-loaded creams when we have time-tested remedies lying on kitchen shelves. According to Care Hospitals Banjara Hills Dermatologist, Dr Swapna Priya, the age-old traditional remedy of applying warm body oil before a bath is refusing to die for good.

If we could add ten minutes to our bathing rituals with oils, we could save money, stop experimenting with chemical products and have moisturised skin all day. “Virgin coconut oil is the best. Besides locking the moisture, medium-chain fatty acids found in coconut oil possess antimicrobial properties and inflammatory properties that can help treat acne and protect the skin from harmful bacteria,” says Dr Swapna Priya. “Dry skin is more prone to bacteria that can irritate, and when we scratch this skin, it causes redness.”

Frantic application of dermatological products like hydrocortisone is not safe either. “Most products available in the market are greasy and can further make us uncomfortable when applied on the skin. It is best to use coconut, almond, olive, mustard or any other virgin oil before 10 minutes taking a hot water shower. These oils not only relieve irritation, but are grease, stick-free post-shower,” said she.

“It’s also satisfying to add a gentle massage to our bathing routine every winter. It is also safe for people with normal or even oily skin to undergo an oil massage before going for a bath,” she added. “People with vitamin D deficiency can apply oil and bask in sunlight before a shower.” Also, for people with very-dry-skin, forget not to use your regular moisturiser after a shower.

WHEN TO SEE A DOCTOR?

“Winter dryness on dry skin can lead to itchiness and rashes. When these rashes become pink or red might lead to infection in the skin. Sometimes there is no redness or itching, but the skin could become excessively flaky sometimes, could be the cause of eczema or psoriasis,” Dr Swapna said.

