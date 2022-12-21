Rajasthan-based peddlers nabbed, 40 gram heroin seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Tuesday said that they have arrested five peddlers transporting 40 grams of heroin from Rajasthan to Hyderabad.Giving details to the media, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat identified the accused as Pravin Kumar, Dinesh Kumar, Shravan Kumar, Raju Ram and Ashok Kumar. He said that prime accused Pravin hails from Rajasthan and had moved to Hyderabad in 2017 and started working in steel fabrication units.

“Pravin, who was addicted to psychotropic drugs, developed contacts in the city and then started peddling them himself. He procured heroin from local sources and was trading it for easy money,” Bhatwat said.

Pravin came into contact with Rajasthan-based peddler Savla Mahadev Ram, and began procuring heroin from him. Mahadev Ram used to smuggle the drugs concealed in bags of millets which he dispatched through private channels, the police commissioner said. The other four were helping him.Medipally police and LB Nagar SOT arrested the five accused while Mahadev Ram remains at large.

