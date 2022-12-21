Home Cities Hyderabad

Ryot’s son loses Rs 97 lakh land compensation to cyber fraud

Police are yet to ascertain if Harshavardhan lost the money in instalments or if the fraudster got hold of the account credentials and took the entire amount.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 25-year-old son of a farmer, who had received Rs 97 lakh as compensation from the government, lost the entire amount to cyber fraud. A case has been registered in this regard and the investigation is underway.

Police said the farmer, Srinivas Reddy, had received the amount from the government after selling his land in Seetharampuram village, which falls under Shabad police station limits. His son, Harshavardhan Reddy, an undergraduate student at Nizam College, downloaded a game, called King 527, on his father’s mobile phone and started playing it. Police are yet to ascertain if Harshavardhan lost the money in instalments or if the fraudster got hold of the account credentials and took the entire amount.

