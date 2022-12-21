Three minors booked for raping 6-year-old

HYDERABAD: Saidabad police on Tuesday registered cases against three minors for raping a six-year-old neighbour.The three accused, who are aged 16, 12 and 10, gang-raped the victim after taking her to their home.Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s parents, police registered cases against the trio. However, it is not known if the accused were taken into custody by the police.
