Three minors booked for raping 6-year-old

However, it is not known if the accused were taken into custody by the police.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Saidabad police on Tuesday registered cases against three minors for raping a six-year-old neighbour.The three accused, who are aged 16, 12 and 10, gang-raped the victim after taking her to their home.Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s parents, police registered cases against the trio. However, it is not known if the accused were taken into custody by the police.

