Woman gangraped, tortured for three days 

VIJAYAWADA: Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly intoxicating, gangraping a 37-year-old daily wage labourer for three days. The incident sent shockwaves even as horrifying details emerged in the case.

According to Penamalur police, the accused, Addakam Srinu, lured the rape survivor on the pretext of work, took her to a room in Sanat Nagar on the outskirts of the city. Later, two of his friends—Kalagala Ravi and Kandukuri Nagaraju—also joined him.

The woman, who hails from Guntur, was allegedly made to drink alcohol first.The three men then allegedly raped her.But the horror didn’t end there. The rape survivor was allegedly held captive in a room, branded with cigarettes and tortured.As per cops, the accused took turns and gangraped her for three consecutive days.

“The incident came to light after the accused admitted the woman to Government General Hospital in an inebriated state. Following which, two of the accused were arrested,” Superintendent of Police P Joshua told reporters.“While the condition of the rape survivor is stable, another accused is absconding. Teams have been deployed to nab him.”

According to the police, the rape survivor had separated from her husband and had migrated to Vijayawada last year. The woman was allegedly in a live-in relationship with Balakoti, a scavenger working in a Sulabh complex in the city. Srinu, the accused still on the run, happened to be a friend of Balakoti.

