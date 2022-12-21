Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman gangraped, tortured for three days 

According to Penamalur police, the accused, Addakam Srinu, lured the rape survivor on the pretext of work, took her to a room in  Sanat Nagar on the outskirts of the city.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Gangrape

Image used for representational purpose only. purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly intoxicating, gangraping a 37-year-old daily wage labourer for three days. The incident sent shockwaves even as horrifying details emerged in the case.  

According to Penamalur police, the accused, Addakam Srinu, lured the rape survivor on the pretext of work, took her to a room in  Sanat Nagar on the outskirts of the city. Later, two of his friends—Kalagala Ravi and Kandukuri Nagaraju—also joined him.

The woman, who hails from Guntur, was allegedly made to drink alcohol first.The three men then allegedly raped her.But the horror didn’t end there. The rape survivor was allegedly held captive in a room, branded with cigarettes and tortured.As per cops, the accused took turns and gangraped her for three consecutive days.  

“The incident came to light after the accused admitted the woman to Government General Hospital in an inebriated state. Following which, two of the accused were arrested,” Superintendent of Police P Joshua told reporters.“While the condition of the rape survivor is stable, another accused is absconding. Teams have been deployed to nab him.”   

According to the police, the rape survivor had separated from her husband and had migrated to Vijayawada last year. The woman was allegedly in a live-in relationship with Balakoti, a scavenger  working in a Sulabh complex in the city. Srinu, the accused still on the run, happened to be a friend of Balakoti.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gangrape
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp