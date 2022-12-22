Crime rate marginally up, but Hyderabad remains peaceful

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The crime graph in Hyderabad showed an upward trend in 2022 with 22,060 cases being registered as against 21,998 cases in 2021. Of them, property crimes too were on the rise. They were 3,094 in 2022 as against 2,417 in 2021. There was a slight increase in cybercrimes in 2022 with 2,249 cases as against 2,056 in 2021.Crimes against women, however, showed a downward trend from 2,652 in 2021 to 2,524 cases in the current year.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, at the customary annual crime review on Wednesday, said that the police had done good work in detecting and solving most of the cases. In property crimes, the police could recover Rs 23.3 crore of the Rs 34 crore worth of stolen property, which accounted for 61 per cent recovery. He said as many as 106 convictions took place of the cases that the police had investigated.

The police arrested 1,601 accused in 949 economic offenses like fake currency circulation, financial frauds, land and employment scams along with misappropriation and copyright act violations which involved Rs 1,575 crore.

CP lauds colleagues

The police personnel did commendably well in the upkeep of law and order, the police commissioner said. For more than 4,000 events, the police provided security helping those pass off without any disturbance. They included events beginning from New Year celebrations on December 31 last year to the recent Indian Racing League. The number of policemen deployed was about 25,719 throughout the year. The police had set up watch towers, used Vajra vehicles, and water cannons, and pressed mounted police teams and fire brigades to maintain law and order. “The year is ending on a peaceful note,” the police commissioner said.

One of the important events for the Police department was the commissioning of the Telangana Integrated Police Command Control Centre at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. The police had provided security to the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu and all other major events and festivals.

Free training

The police commissioner said that in the administration, 382 police constables including 42 women had been promoted as head constables. The department offered free pre-recruitment training for 7,133 aspiring candidates by providing free accommodation, physical training and coaching.

