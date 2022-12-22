GHMC budget meet on Dec 24

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fifth special (budget) meeting of GHMC will be held at its Council Hall, on Saturday.The draft budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24 and revised budget estimates for the financial year 2022-23 will be placed in the council meeting for discussion and approval.

After the completion of the budget meeting in the morning, ordinary meeting will be held later in the afternoon to take question and answer session and also discuss various civic issues raised by the corporators.It will also place various resolutions that were passed by the Standing Committee previously for approval by the council.

