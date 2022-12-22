Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC budget meet on Dec 24

It will also place various resolutions that were passed by the Standing Committee previously for approval by the council.

Published: 22nd December 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | GHMC Website)

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | GHMC Website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fifth special (budget) meeting of GHMC will be held at its Council Hall, on Saturday.The draft budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24 and revised budget estimates for the financial year 2022-23 will be placed in the council meeting for discussion and approval.

After the completion of the budget meeting in the morning, ordinary meeting will be held later in the afternoon to take question and answer session and also discuss various civic issues raised by the corporators.It will also place various resolutions that were passed by the Standing Committee previously for approval by the council.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp